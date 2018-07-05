Tristan Thompson Wants To Stay In Cleveland & Become Superstar Now That LeBron James Is Gone

All hail the new King Of Cleveland…Tristan Thompson? Now that LeBron James is headed to LA, we’ve heard that Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy wants to stay with the Cavs and become ‘something special.’

There is a giant LeBron James-shaped hole in the Cleveland Cavaliers, now that he’s agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron, 33, leaving has put the Cavs in a bind, but Tristan Thompson, 27, sees this as his big chance. “Now that LeBron is gone, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a situation where almost anything can happen,” a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “But with those thoughts as they are, nobody expects them to even get close to the NBA Finals.” Yet, the source says that Tristan “feels like this could be a great opening and opportunity to where he could become a superstar in the NBA.”

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy has two years left on his contract with the Cavs, and the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that he plans to “take the next two seasons of his career to make himself into something special. And he feels he can make that happen in Cleveland.” Of course, in the wake of LeBron putting Cleveland in his rearview (again!) the Cavs might just clean house and start again. Tristan, the source says, would rather stay with the team, as “be[ing] traded wouldn’t be his first option.”

While Tristan sees his immediate future with the Cavs, Khloe, 34, would rather he relocates to the West Coast. It sure would help KoKo when it comes to raising baby True, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Khloe would love it if daughter True could grow up surrounded by Chicago and the rest of her cousins, all the time,” says the insider. However, Khloe also thinks that if Tristan could continue to play alongside LeBron, it would a great boost to his career.

It will be interesting to see if Tristan stays in Cleveland for the remainder of his contract, or if he’ll trade the wind and gold uniform for something else. With Khloe wanting Tristan to relocate to Los Angeles, perhaps he’ll finesse his way onto the LA Clippers. It wouldn’t be the first time a Kardashian was involved with a Clipper. Kendall Jenner, 22, had a brief romance with Blake Griffin, 29. When he was traded to the Detroit Pistons, it seemed to put the brakes on the relationship. She’s since moved on to find love with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, 21.