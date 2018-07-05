Tiny Afraid She’ll Cry During Essence Fest Performance — Will T.I. Be There Like Last Year?

Will T.I. show up to support Tiny at her upcoming Essence Festival performance? A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY about whether she even wants him to show up.

Tiny Harris is fearing that she’ll break down on stage crying during her upcoming performance at Essence Festival with XSCAPE on Jul. 7. A source close to Tiny say her fears have to do with whether or not T.I. will surprise her. “Tiny’s worried about crying on stage during their performance at Essence Fest because last year when they performed, T.I. was there by her side,” our source said. “He even got on stage, and she serenaded them. It was their coming out party to show the world they were back together.” Unfortunately, that was then and this is now.

When it comes down to it, Tiny is shocked that not long ago, the two of them were actually on good terms. “They were in such a hopeful, happy place and it was the start of something new and beautiful,” our source went on to say. “And now it’s all changed, and Tiny’s heart has been shattered again.”

After T.I. was caught allegedly slapping the butt of Asia’h Epperson, she’s had mixed feelings over whether she should forgive T.I. or split with him for good like some of her friends have been telling her to do. “Tiny has told T.I. she doesn’t want him to come to New Orleans to see her show but if he’s smart he will go and surprise her anyway,” our source added. “That would mean a lot to her.” Time will tell whether or not T.I. will continue to give Tiny her space by not attending XSCAPE’s performance or instead make some sort of grand, romantic gesture at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.