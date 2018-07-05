Tiny Low Key Shades ‘Crazy’ T.I. In Tribute To Daughter Heiress Amid Cheating Drama

Tiny took to Instagram to gush over her daughter Heiress on July 5, but in the same post she seemingly took a jab at her husband T.I.! Check it out here!

When it comes to the word “crazy,” there are usually two meanings: crazy in a good way or crazy in a bad way. So, when Tameka “Tiny” Harris shared a sweet tribute to her and T.I.’s daughter Heiress on July 5 by saying, “My lil one smart like Major & sweet as hell like me but a lil crazy like her daddy!” we weren’t too sure what she meant. After all, she and her hubby haven’t been on the best of terms following his alleged affair and butt slapping incident with Asia’h Epperson.

However, it’s possible it wasn’t a diss at all. Maybe she just wanted to poke fun as we doubt she’d ever say anything harsh about her daughter. Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Tiny jokingly talked about the “Whatever You Like” rapper. On the July 1 premiere of Kandi Burrus’ new show Kandi Koated Nights, Tiny revealed she hired a private investigator to follow her husband after she suspected him of cheating. “I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked,” Tiny explained.

While Tiny and Kandi were all laughs on the show, Kandi isn’t T.I.’s biggest fan at the moment. “Kandi has never been one to hold back. She always tells it like it is, and that’s why people either love her or hate her. She’s told Tiny that she needs to bite the bullet and kick Tip to the curb for once and for all, to set an example for their daughter Heiress, if for no other reason,” a source close to Kandi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Nevertheless, we are wishing them the best during this time. In addition to Heiress, Tiny and T.I. are also the parents to Major and Clifford.