Does Tiffany Trump have a new boyfriend? Find out which gentleman she’s been spending quite a bit of time with here!

Tiffany Trump rang in the Fourth of July with a stunning blue dress that showed off some serious leg — all while she was getting close to a certain gentleman. The mystery man in question is none other than Chris Allam, who works over at the nightlife group, Tao, according to the Daily Mail. Tiffany, Chris and many others were partying at the huge estate of 1Oak owner Richie Akiva for the holiday, along with her friends Peter Brant and Andrew Warren. While it’s still unclear whether or not Tiffany and Chris are just friends or something more, their body language definitely seems to suggest that there might be a spark of romance between them. Check out all of the pics of Tiffany hanging out with Chris below!

Recently, Tiffany showed her support to the LGBTQ+ community by posing in a picture of her celebrating NYC Pride. While Chris was nowhere to be seen in this particular picture, she was joined be her friend Andrew, who shared the image on his Instagram account, alongside the caption, “Pride Saturday” and a rainbow emoji.

Just the day before she was spotted celebrating Independence Day with Chris, Tiffany shared a video of her huge NYC apartment that had a surprising piece of artwork. In an Instagram video, Tiffany was in the process of hanging a portrait of herself, and said while holding a power drill, “Almost done hanging. But can anyone help me patch up these holes? Please?” Who knows… maybe Chris was the one who volunteered to help!

😝 @tiffanytrump A post shared by Chris Allam (@chris_allam_) on Jul 1, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

Time will tell whether or not they’ll confirm their relationship. That aside, we hope everyone had a Fourth of July that was as fun as Tiffany’s.