R.I.P. Taymerica. Taylor Swift for the second year in a row skipped throwing her usual Fourth of July bash. We’ve got the pics of her quiet holiday in the Turks & Caicos with BF Joe Alwyn.

Swifties were heartbroken when yet another Fourth of July came and went without Taymerica going down on the Fourth of July. Instead of gathering up her model friends and frolicking in the ocean off her Rhode Island mansion, Taylor Swift spent the holiday quietly with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The 28-year-old singer and her handsome British beau were photographed in the Turks and Caicos, swimming around in the clear Caribbean Sea and snorkeling. Taylor didn’t forget it was a holiday though, as she rocked a patriotic red and white striped high-waisted bikini while Joe, 27, did his part in navy and white striped trunks.CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

As has been the case for their entire relationship, Taylor kept her getaway Joe on the down low. She had a nearly week-long break in her Reputation tour, leading some fans to think she might finally introduce him to the world at her usual epic parties on the fourth. But nope, she is still keeping their relationship completely off the grid. They were spotted as a couple just over a year ago, but have made no public appearances. Tay hasn’t posted a single social media photo of her guy, and sightings of them together are incredibly rare. Joe’s been spotted at several of her concerts during Tay’s ongoing Reputation stadium tour, always looking in awe of his girlfriend’s talent.

Maybe Taylor is trying to put some distance between her over the top Taymerica in 2016, where then-brand new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, 37, was roundly mocked for wearing an “I Heart TS” white tank top while making out with her in the ocean. They were surrounded by her girl squad of gorgeous models in red, white and blue swimsuits. It was the mother of all 4th of July celebrity parties and photos of it lit up social media, both from those in attendance and paparazzi who were on the beach to capture the fun. That was so in the heart of her very public 1989 era, and the Reputation era has seen one of Tay keeping her private life incredibly locked down. She lets fans know that she’s incredibly happy with Joe through her music, in songs like “Delicate” and “Gorgeous.”