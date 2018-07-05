9 Sexiest Couples Of Summer 2018: Justin & Hailey, Ariana & Pete, & More — See Cute Pics

Couples like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, are the definition of summer love! See pics of these hot couples and more ruling summer 2019!

Summer love — is there anything like it? These couples have been steaming up summer 2018 with sexy PDA while they have fun in the sun together. They’re honestly so cute that it’s disgusting. Of course, the most famous couple of summer is the newly engaged Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Buckle up, kids; their love story is wild. It all started shortly after the Saturday Night Live actor and “The Light is Coming” singer, both 24, broke up with Cazzie David and Mac Miller, respectively. Soon, they were everywhere together — and all over each other. Ah, young love.

They moved at lightning speed. Pete got two Ariana-themed tattoos (to go along with his Hillary Clinton portrait), covered up his Cazzie tat, and proposed. That’s right; they got engaged after just a month together! Now, they’re living together in a ritzy apartment in Manhattan and are on their way to happily ever after. They’re not shy about packing on the PDA, either. Pete is starting to get annoyed by friends who tease him about Ariana and family members who feel his relationship is superficial or won’t last,” a source close to the SNL star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aww!

Another candidate for Cutest Couple of the Summer? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The Biebs and Hailey have been rumored to be dating in the past (remember their St. Bart’s vacation?), but now it’s officially on. They’re adorable, to be honest. While they were first spotted just having fun around town together, they’ve ramped up their PDA game to cute kisses on the street. Selena Gomez, who?

For more of the hottest couples of summer 2018, like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons (and Anwar Hadid), and Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, check out our gallery above! They’re all so stinkin’ cute!