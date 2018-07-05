Selena Gomez & David Henrie Give Fans The ‘Wizards’ Reunion They’ve Been Dying For

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, aka ‘brudder and sissy’ had the most magical reunion at Disney on July 4! See the adorable snaps that will take you back to their ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ days!

Selena Gomez, 25, and David Henrie, 28, had yet another Wizards of Waverly Place reunion and it was just as epic as would would’ve already imagined! The former on-screen brother and sister spent the fourth of July together and made the holiday a magical one at Disney! “Brudder & sissy,” Selena captioned one of three photos she posted on Instagram of her with David at the park, giving us all the nostalgia vibes and feels.

The friends were all smiles while nibbling on popcorn in other candid photos. “Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people,” Sel captioned one photo. “Family vacation vibes,” she wrote on another snap. The “Back To You” singer added another photo from their day at Disney holding hands with another woman and a little boy. All three wore matching Mickey Mouse shirts as they hit the park. Check out Sel and David’s reuion below.

Selena Gomez & David Henrie at Disney on July 4, 2018.