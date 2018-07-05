Rihanna Not Shocked Drake Confessed To Secret Love Child: She Hopes He Steps Up As A Dad

If there’s a female who knows Drake best, it’s Rihanna. She’s not surprised he secretly fathered a child, but she is shocked that he admitted everything on his new album! Here’s what she thinks about his confession!

As we continued to mourn the (forever ago) breakup of Rihanna, 30, and Drake, 31, we found another reason to still hold out hope that they’ll one day be together again. — She wishes her ex nothing but the best as a new father, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. While RiRi has a right to feel some type of way about Drizzy’s situation, seeing as they had ups and downs of their own, she’s taking the high road.

“Rihanna was not expecting how open Drake would be about his secret son with a random woman he barely knows,” an insider close to Rihanna reveals. “She knows better than anyone that Drake is a bit of a player a, so she’s not shocked that he had a child with someone he may not know very well.” Ultimately, she just wants the best for her ex, especially since a child is involved. “Rihanna hopes, for the boys sake, Drake steps up and becomes a good, present father,” the source says.

The news of Drake’s secret love child exploded on the internet on the day he released his new double album, Scorpion, on June 29. After months of speculation, Drizzy finally admitted that he does indeed have a son, Adonis. The baby is believed to have been conceived she claims he was conceived in January 2017. — That was right around the time the baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, a reported former porn star, and the rapper dined together in Amsterdam. Brussaux gave birth in October of that year, according to Drake’s lyrics on Scorpion.

The new father raps about his son on multiple tracks on the album, revealing that he kept quiet on purpose when the speculation began, in part, due to what his family would think, and ultimately to protect his son. Drake also revealed that he and Brussaux don’t get along too well, on the track “March 14”. Drake raps that he has only met his son once — for Christmas.

Back in May 2017, Brussaux claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child, and sought to prove paternity and seek child support.