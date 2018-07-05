Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wear Matching Gold Rings — Already Spiritually Married?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the very definition of loved up and their new jewelry has sparked many questions!

Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, are slap bang in the middle of a whirlwind romance. They’ve met each other’s families. Attended weddings together in New York and India. Now they seem to be flashing matching gold rings. The two started wearing the jewelry right under our noses for weeks, without any fanfare. Nick was spotted wearing his ring while walking through JFK Airport in New York with Priyanka on June 8. And his girlfriend was spotted wearing a similar ring while they were visiting her family in India, two weeks later on June 22.

Both wore their rings on their right hand, so they’re clearly not engaged. (And, technically, given that they’ve yet to be pictured wearing the rings at the same time in the same photo, they could just be at that stage where they’re sharing each other’s things.) But we’re wondering if the rings are symbols of their love and commitment to each other. Are they promise rings? Are they signs that Priyanka and Nick are taking their romance very seriously? We have so many questions!

What is clear is that the ex teen idol and former Miss World seem to be more and more comfortable stepping out as a couple in public. It’s been less than two months since rumors start circulating that they could be an item. Now friends and family are gushing about their full-on romance. In June one source close to Nick said he’s falling hard for the former Quantico star.

The person told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants – now that he has a career in something he loves – is to have a beautiful wife and a couple of children to boot. He doesn’t want to be a serial dater. He hopes what he has with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life and he hopes that she is the one.”