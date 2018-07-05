Prince Harry Fans Gush About His Future Daddy Skills After He Poses With Little Girl In Cute Pic

Royal fans can’t wait for Prince Harry to finally become a dad after seeing a photo of him sweetly posing with a little girl. We’ve got their reactions on how he’ll make a wonderful father.

Prince Harry is just like his late mother Princess Diana in that they’ve always connected closely with children. The 33-year-old has always looked so happy when greeting babies, kids and teens on his royal outings. Now a pic has surfaced on a fan account of him posing with a friend’s young daughter and royal lovers are going wild of how paternal he looks. The handsome prince posted next to friend Dean Stott‘s young daughter Mollie at London’s Wheels Down Ball on July 3. Dean’s wife Alana shared the pic on Instagram, writing “What an amazing night and one little princess in particular was delighted to finally meet her prince.”

A fan site regrammed the photo, showing Harry down on one knee next to little Mollie so he could be at her level. His smile is so sweet and genuine that it melted fans hearts. Now they’re hoping that new wife Meghan Markle, 36, will make him a daddy as he’s longed for children of his own. “Harry will make a great dad! Can’t to see Meghan and Harry’s cute kids!” on person commented, while another wrote “Prince Harry would be an amazing Dad because he loves children.”

Many think he would particularly be a great dad to daughters. “I always picture him with little girls. I don’t know why, it’s just always what pops in my head Lol. Meghan would be a FABULOUS girl Mom. Either one will be wonderful though!” Another fan added “He is going to be something out of this world with his own! He needs Princesses.”

Long before Harry met Meghan he revealed how much he wanted to be a dad. In a 2012 interview with Katie Couric he said “I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person.” Now that he finally has her in Meghan, royal watchers can’t wait until they add the next addition to the British royal family. During their engagement interview in Nov. 2017, Harry added “Of course” when asked about their plans for a baby, adding “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”