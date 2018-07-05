Pregnant Pippa Middleton Glows In Bright Yellow Sundress After Finally Debuting Baby Bump– Pics

How does Pippa Middleton make pregnancy look so good?! See photos of her flaunting her growing baby bump here!

Pippa Middleton, 34, definitely has that pregnancy glow. The mother-to-be was spotted out with her husband James Matthew, 42, in London on July 5, and we can’t get over how cute she looks! She showed off her perfect baby bump in a yellow sundress that featured cutouts at the bottom. She paired the look with a straw crossbody handbag and styled her hair in an effortless bun. Although she’s a few months along, it appears she has not gained any weight. Can we say goals?!

The news of Pippa’s pregnancy came in April after months of speculation. And as if the announcement could be any sweeter, it came just one day before her sister Kate Middleton gave birth to her and Prince William’s third child– Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge “could not have been more delighted,” a source told The Sun. “Pippa and James have always known they wanted children. They had made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family,” the source continued.

These days, Pippa is all about showing off her bump. On July 2, she was photographed flaunting her belly while transporting shopping bags from her car into her home. For the outing, she opted for a white sundress from the brand Séraphine, which is one of Kate’s favorites. It’s safe to say she’ll be leaning on her big sis for parenting advice.

This will be Pippa’s first child, and she’s reportedly due in October. We can’t wait to see more maternity looks from her as she’s always killing it. For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, Pippa made quite the fashion statement in a gorgeous mint green and pink floral dress by The Fold.