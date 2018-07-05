Will Offset Miss Cardi B’s Baby Birth? He Hasn’t Cancelled Migos Show Scheduled On Due Date

This doesn’t look good! Cardi B’s due date is quickly approaching, and Migos is still playing a show the same day! Does that mean Offset’s bailing on the birth?

Offset‘s got some ‘splaining to do. The Migos rapper, 26, seemingly will not be by wife Cardi B‘s side while she gives birth to their baby. Cardi, 25, recently revealed that her due date is July 7 — this coming Saturday. Migos is scheduled to perform at the Wireless Music Festival in the United Kingdom the same day, and there’s no indication that they’re canceling their set. And… the entire Migos crew was reportedly spotted boarding a plan on the morning of July 5, according to MTO. Uh oh.

It’s important to note that just because the 7th is her due date, that doesn’t mean Cardi will necessarily give birth that day. But flying overseas while his wife is in this extremely late stage of her pregnancy? That’s a risky move! Cardi could go into labor at any moment! Here’s hoping that baby B doesn’t make their grand arrival at least until dear old dad makes it back to the States.

It’s possible that he’s just heading over to England briefly to lend his bros some mormal support, maybe bowing out of the show to let them perform without him. As a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Offset wants nothing more than to be in that delivery room with Cardi and become a hands-on dad! “Offset is totally going to be there in the delivery room with Cardi, holding her hand, cutting the cord, the whole nine yards! He’s been really involved in the pregnancy, all throughout, really supportive, and totally there for Cardi all the way,” the source said.

Offset is already the father to three children from previous relationships. While we don’t know how involved a father he is to them, or if he was in the delivery room during their births, it seems that he really wants to prove himself as a good father! Fingers crossed he’s not stuck in England when they welcome their little one into the world.