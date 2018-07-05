Nicki Minaj Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Is Hollywood’s Sexiest Mermaid? Pics

Nicki Minaj just posted pics of herself as a topless mermaid & we are here for it! But did Kim Kardashian rock the mermaid look better? Choose for yourself here!

Nicki Minaj proved she’s the hottest rapper both on land and on the high seas after posting multiple pics of herself topless as a mermaid. That’s right, no seashells here, folks! But she isn’t the first celeb to give Ariel a run for her money (or her thingamabobs). Way back in 2012, Kim Kardashian dressed as a gorgeous mermaid for Halloween — seriously, everyone else at that costume party was a poor, unfortunate soul compared to her and her stunning outfit. Who is the hottest mermaid in Hollywood? You can judge for yourself by checking out both of their looks below.

But the list of celebs who have sported fish-like tails keeps on going. In 2017, Gwen Stefani took her kids trick-or-treating in an epic mermaid costume. Joining Kim in this trend was her old boss, Paris Hilton, who posed with gold fins for her Siren perfume ad. Also partaking in this sexy, watery look is Britney Spears who has previously shared pics of herself dressed as a mermaid with blue scales. And Reese Witherspoon dressed a mermaid in a wild sketch with Will Ferrell when she hosted in 2001.

Even Bella Thorne has flopped around with a mermaid tail at the beach. While you try to pick between Nicki and Kim’s mermaid looks, check out all of the celebs who have dressed up as a water nymph in our gallery above.

#BedVideo tomorrow or tonight?… 🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

Regardless of who your preference is, we love both Nicki and Kim’s mermaid looks so much! With summer in full swing, we’ll keep you posted as more celebs show off some major fin at the pool.