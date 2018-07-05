Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Are Expecting First Daughter Sooner Than You Think

Come again? We knew Michael and Luisana had a baby on the way — but we didn’t know she was coming quite so soon! Get all the details on the couple’s exciting confirmation here.

Third time’s a charm! Michael Bublé, 42, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 31, confirmed that they were expecting their third child back in March — but now they’ve revealed that this lucky little one is going to be a baby girl. Aw! She’ll join two older brothers, Elias, 2, and Noah, 4. “I’ve got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public,” Michael shared on Today FM on July 5. “I’ve got a daughter coming.” We could not be more excited for this growing family if we tried, especially since they’ve had such a tough time lately. Their oldest, Noah, recently battled liver cancer but has been in remission for a year. What better way to celebrate his health than by adding to the fam!

Michael confirmed his wife’s third pregnancy in March after letting rumors fly for a month. “Oops, you did it again — my wife and I are pregnant with our number three,” he revealed while hosting the Juno Awards. “I love you so much, mi amor.” Since then, Luisana has been proudly showing off her beautiful baby bump on Instagram, getting us more and more excited with each sweet pic. The Argentine actress and model is absolutely glowing. It’s safe to say that pregnancy looks good on her! She looks just as great now as she did back in 2009 when she appeared in her now-hubby’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video.

We can’t wait to get a first look at their newborn, so luckily it doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait long. Michael did say baby number three was due in just three weeks, after all! Summer is about to get a whole lot sweeter for their family.

And although Michael and Luisana haven’t hinted at a name yet, we know one thing about this little one already. She’s going to be adorable! These two have a history of making cuter than cute babies.