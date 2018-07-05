See Pics
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Switches Up Signature Pink For Bright Yellow Dress At London Event

meghan markle yellow dress
AP Images
Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. Picture date: Thursday July 5, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:37393826 (Press Association via AP Images)
British Royal Family members The Duke And Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were joined by the Duke of Cambridge Prince William at the Audi Polo Cup in Berkshire, UKThey were also joined by Venus Williams and husband Nicholas Hammond.Pictured: Ref: SPL5007329 290618 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London Britain Awards, London, United Kingdom - 26 Jun 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Royal Ascot, Day One, UK - 19 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Meghan joined Prince Harry at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London on July 5, and she looked absolutely stunning. Get the details on her dress below.

Meghan Markle, 36, was a ray of sunshine in a yellow midi sheath dress by designer Brandon Maxwell, whose designs have also been spotted on stars like Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and Jennifer Aniston, just to name a few. It was available for $523 on BergdorfGoodman.com, but sold out in a few minutes after Meghan was spotted wearing it! The bateau neckline was reminiscent of her classic wedding dress by Givenchy! Along with her fitted yellow dress, Meghan wore nude suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik. She accessorized with delicate gold and diamond earrings and, of course, her wedding ring and engagement ring.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the crowd, Meghan was smiling wide. Her makeup was soft and subtle — she wore her signature defined eye and rocked pink, balmy lips. Her hair was parted in the center and pulled back neatly into a low bun. Meghan channeled Kate Middleton‘s flawless blowout for a recent appearance, but now she is back to this chignon updo we have seen her wear many times before.

Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. Picture date: Thursday July 5, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:37393826 (Press Association via AP Images)

We are so thrilled Meghan is wearing a bright color! She has pretty much only worn black, white, gray, cream, and blush pink since becoming engaged to Harry. This yellow shade is such a refreshing choice. Kate and The Queen LOVE to wear bright colors, so we hope as Meghan continues to feel more comfortable in the Royal Family, she branches out with her fashion choices as well!