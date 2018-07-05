Meghan Markle Switches Up Signature Pink For Bright Yellow Dress At London Event

Meghan joined Prince Harry at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London on July 5, and she looked absolutely stunning. Get the details on her dress below.

Meghan Markle, 36, was a ray of sunshine in a yellow midi sheath dress by designer Brandon Maxwell, whose designs have also been spotted on stars like Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and Jennifer Aniston, just to name a few. It was available for $523 on BergdorfGoodman.com, but sold out in a few minutes after Meghan was spotted wearing it! The bateau neckline was reminiscent of her classic wedding dress by Givenchy! Along with her fitted yellow dress, Meghan wore nude suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik. She accessorized with delicate gold and diamond earrings and, of course, her wedding ring and engagement ring.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the crowd, Meghan was smiling wide. Her makeup was soft and subtle — she wore her signature defined eye and rocked pink, balmy lips. Her hair was parted in the center and pulled back neatly into a low bun. Meghan channeled Kate Middleton‘s flawless blowout for a recent appearance, but now she is back to this chignon updo we have seen her wear many times before.

We are so thrilled Meghan is wearing a bright color! She has pretty much only worn black, white, gray, cream, and blush pink since becoming engaged to Harry. This yellow shade is such a refreshing choice. Kate and The Queen LOVE to wear bright colors, so we hope as Meghan continues to feel more comfortable in the Royal Family, she branches out with her fashion choices as well!