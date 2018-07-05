Meghan Markle Defies Haters & Royal PDA Protocol, Holding Hands With Prince Harry At Event

Bad to the bone! Meghan Markle disregarded royal protocol, as well as PDA critics, when she reached for Prince Harry’s hand at an event on July 5! See the photos people are buzzing about and let us know what you think!

Meghan Markle, 36, continues to march to the beat of her own drum! The new royal and her husband, Prince Harry, 33, were all smiles when they arrived at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception in London’s Marlborough House on July 5, holding hands! — A clear breach of royal protocol, which that dictates couples cannot show affection in the form of hand-holding, kissing, or hugging in public. Royal rules order that arm-holding is about as intimate as royal couples can get while in public, especially in front of the queen. Check out the royal rebels in the PDA snap, below!

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s gone against the grain when it came to royal protocol. The actress was recently criticized for crossing her legs at the knee, instead of the ankle while at the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace while with Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II, 92. At the same event, a video showed Meghan seemingly reaching for Harry’s hand, another breach of protocol, however, he quickly clapped his hands together as they walked behind the queen. Jeez!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception in London’s Marlborough House on July 5.

As for other royal rules Meghan must follow now that she’s a duchess? — She must say goodbye to selfies, social media, voting/expressing a political opinion, going out alone, wearing wedges, crossing her legs, and much more!

The Duchess of Sussex chose a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell, 33,dress for Thursday’s reception, which celebrated young leaders from around the Commonwealth. As you may know, Maxwell dresses some of Hollywood’s A-list, which includes the likes of Lady Gaga, 32, Zendaya, 21, and Jennifer Aniston, 49. Meghan’s attire, which was the first yellow dress she’s worn since marrying her prince charming (on May 19), also marked the first time she’s gone sleeveless at an official royal outing. She paired her dress, which had a flattering slit, with nude pumps, minimal jewelry, and (our favorite) a simple low bun!

We don’t know about you guys, but, we’re loving the royal rule-breakers!