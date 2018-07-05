‘Cloak & Dagger’ Video: Ty & Tandy’s Season 1 Journeys Will Bring Out Their Hope & Bravery

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ showrunner and stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph breaking down Tandy and Ty’s important story arcs in the first season.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger is well into its first season, and the show is slowly peeling back the layers on the two main characters — Ty/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy/Dagger (Olivia Holt). HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video featuring showrunner Joe Pokaski revealing what the duo will be learning this season as their characters continue to grapple with their superpowers.

“She kind of learns over the course of our first season that even though that she thinks the world is a horrible place, she can add hope to it,” Joe says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “And Tyrone, on the other side, lives on a spectrum from fear to bravery. And he learns over the course of our first season that, ‘I need to brave. I need to be a hero.'”

For Olivia, the character of Tandy proved to be more complicated than she initially thought. “Tandy was a very hard character to understand,” Olivia says in our video. “She has so many layers, she’s complicated, she’s self-destructive, cynical, but also has this hope that just keeps building up inside of her.”

Aubrey is excited to see Ty and Tandy’s storylines continue to play out over the course of the first season. “It’s not only about them figuring out their superpowers,” he notes. “They’re figuring out who they are as people and they’re figuring out who they are as humans.”

He also admires how the MCU show has tackled real-life issues, including racism and police brutality. “I think it’s going to be great for these kids everywhere to see themselves on TV,” he says. “This is for them.” Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.