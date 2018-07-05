Ariel Winter’s BF Levi Meaden Can’t Resist Squeezing Her Butt In Cheeky Photo – See Pic

Ariel Winter has vowed to quit social media but fortunately she’s still on it. We’ve got the racy IG pic with her BF Levi Meaden grabbing her bare butt cheek under her tiny shorts.

As if! Some fans were skeptical when actress Ariel Winter vowed she was quitting social media two days ago. She absolutely loves flaunting her incredible body on Instagram and sure enough, she was back at it on July 4 with yet another racy photo. The attention grabbing 20-year-old posted a pic of herself and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, at a Fourth of July party at Malibu’s hotspot Nobu. She flaunted Levi reaching up under her trademark super short-shorts and grabbing on to her bare butt cheek. Ariel has her head cocked back as she’s holding on to a white wicker chair with her eyes closed, looking like she’s loving getting felt up in a room crowded with other party goers.

“HAPPY 4TH OF JULY FROM MY SQUAD!” she captioned the pic Just a day before on July 3 she took to Instagram and posted a big pink note that read, “In the process of deleting all social media” with a hand waving goodbye. She added the same message to her Twitter account, but both are alive and well and she’s still happily posing away. She even included a less racy pic on her Twitter showing her gorgeous, perfectly made up face smiling and leaning in to Levi at the same Nobu party.

Ariel must have taken some heat from fans about going back on her vow to leave social media, as she ended up deleting the post pledging to do so on her IG, while it still remains on her Twitter account. On the cheeky butt post from the Fourth of July, she disabled comments after only 6 people left them, and the ones still up are praising her and calling her hot stuff. The photo’s been liked by over 125K fans, but they’re not getting to leave their messages to her anymore.

On her Twitter post where she announced she was leaving social media, she cut off responses after only eight replies. One person wrote,”That sucks I love seeing things from you. But you need your privacy,” while another added, “Hope your okay. I know I don’t know anything about you or your life but there are fans who love you and respect you. Take all the time you need. We will be here if you decide to come back.” However, Ariel cut things off after one guy wrote, “Good. I’m tired of seeing u beg for attention every day. There’s a diff. between slut-shaming and walking around basically nude. I never complained. But I also didn’t delude myself about it either.” Ouch!