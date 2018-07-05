Keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian is getting tough! The mom of three is still enjoying her Italian vacation with her brood and her boyfriend, and the pictures are just amazing — and PDA-filled!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, are having the most romantic vacation ever, with Kourtney’s three kids in tow. For the last two weeks, the couple has been sharing dreamy pics of themselves in the small cobblestone walkways of Rome, sailing the waters of the Mediterranean sea and stealing a kiss in the streets of Portofino! In their latest pit stop, the pair were photographed enjoying a date night in the Italian Riviera town of Portofino. Younes walked with his arm around Kourtney, who donned a scoop-neck black bodysuit, printed Dior pants and sneakers. In one romantic pic, he planted a sweet kiss on the top of her head and she looked so happy!

In another pic from the evening, Younes and Kourt cuddled up on a boat, and Younes was caught looking down at Kourt’s chest as she seemed to be rolling her eyes at him! The boxer poked fun at himself, sharing the photo on his Instagram Story, writing, “‘Me: The first thing a man (sic) looks at in a woman is her heart,’ ‘Her: Yeah right.'” LOL. The pair are clearly getting serious, as they’re vacationing with Kourtney’s kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, and HollywoodLife.com heard that Kourt’s ex Scott Disick is livid, especially since Kourtney had their children away for the July 4th holiday. “Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday. Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes,” the insider told HL. “Anytime their significant others are involved in the plans, things get emotional, heated and complicated. Scott was hoping for some compromise, but the whole situation is a mess,” they added.

Yikes! Well, luckily for Kourtney and Younes’ relationship, there is no trouble in paradise. People reports Kourtney is “incredibly happy with Younes,” and that he “is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him.”