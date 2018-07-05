Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim & Khloe For Always Bringing Her Down In Bombshell ‘KUWTK’ Clip

It’s a sister fight! Kourtney Kardashian can’t hold back tears when confronting Kim and Khloe for always bringing her down in this new clip for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ new season!

Things are getting chippy on the forthcoming season (15) of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! In a brand new teaser clip, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, breaks down in tears when having a heated conversation with her sisters, Kim, 37, and Khloe, 34! “I’m not gonna be around people that bring me down on a daily basis,” Kourtney says, while crying in the video. The clip then cuts to Kim saying, “You don’t know how to relax.”

Meanwhile, Khloe’s mind is elsewhere, as she adds, “I’m focused on having a baby, figuring that chapter out.” Clips of a pregnant Khloe getting an ultrasound and posing for her pregnancy photoshoot with Tristan Thompson, 27, flash throughout the teaser, before things shift back to Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, 35. “She just fires missiles at me,” Scott says. “She doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore,” Kim adds. The clip also opens with Khloe’s narration foreshadowing the dispute: “We’re each other’s best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to focus.”

Sadly, the clip doesn’t divulge exactly what type of “missiles” Kourt will throw Scott’s way, or why. However missile-throwing is nothing new when it comes to the exes and co-parents. Not to mention, Scott and Kourtney are also co-parenting in season 15 while they’re fully immersed in their own respected relationships. — Kourtney with Younes Bendjima, 25, and Scott with Sofia Richie, 19. As you may recall, we were slowly introduced to Kourtney and Scott’s new relationships during season 14 of KUWTK.

While we patiently await the start of season 15, the clip also does not reveal how Kourt’s sisters are bringing her down. And, since this teaser focuses solely on Kourt’s storyline, we don’t get a glimpse into Kendall, 22, and Kylie‘s lives. Nonetheless, we’re sure there’s more juicy clips on the way!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 15th season premieres on Sunday, August 5 at 9 PM, on E!