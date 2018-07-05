Kim Kardashian Goes Wake Surfing For The First Time & Doesn’t Totally Wipe Out – Watch Her Hang 10

Kim Kardashian can add wake surfing to the list of her many talents! She shared a video of her first ever attempt at the water sport, and she was very successful for a beginner. Check out the clip here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, braved the waters on July 4 when she gave wake surfing a try for the first time. The mom of three took to Twitter to share a video of herself trying out the water sport, and she actually fared pretty well. She managed to not only stand up on the board, but was able to keep her balance as she was pulled through a lake. “Wake surfing for the first time today,” she captioned the clip, along with a wave emoji and a surfing woman emoji.

Kim also shared footage of the wake surfing attempt to her Instagram story, where she confessed that “This was way harder than it looks!!!” These videos showed her less successful attempts, with clips of her letting go of the handle and falling backwards off her board. Oof! Hey, it was her first time after all!

But hanging 10 isn’t the only way the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated America’s birthday. Kim posted some steamy shots to her Instagram story that showed her in a plunging American flag-printed one piece and a trio of red, blue and silver star necklaces. In the three photos, the reality star sucks on a rocket popsicle. Leave it to Kim to effortlessly make a festive look sexy.

Wake Surfing for the first time today 🌊🏄🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AMZqNiybPQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 5, 2018

Kim’s Instagram story also showed her hanging out on a boat on the lake. At one point she shared a cute pic of her in a blue and white bikini while flashing a peace sign at the camera. She rounded out the holiday by roasting marshmallows and making s’mores. What a perfect way to end Independence Day!