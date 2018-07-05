KarJenners: Who Rocked The Hottest Look For July 4th? Kim, Khloe, Kendall & Kylie In Patriotic Looks

Kim Kardashian showed off her super tiny waist in a Dior bikini on a boat on the 4th of July, but she wasn’t the only one in the family to rock a sexy bikini! See pics of all the girls below!

The Kardashian and Jenner women know how to party! They all rocked sexy looks on the patriotic holiday, wearing red, white, and blue outfits on July 4th, 2018. Kim Kardashian looked super sexy in a Dior bikini while on a boat. She even tried wakeboarding for the first time — luckily, she wore a more appropriate wet suit for her aquatic adventure! Kendall Jenner showed off her model body in a skimpy white bikini, and gifted a bunch of friends blue and white striped suits from her Kendall + Kylie X Revolve swimwear collection.

Khloe Kardashian actually opted for a neon orange outfit — a skintight bodysuit with bike shorts from Yeezy‘s Season 7 collection for her big 4th of July party, which was held in her backyard. Her festive look showed off her post-baby body, which is hotter than ever after she gave birth in mid-April. Kylie Jenner didn’t rock a bikini this year, but still dressed for the holiday wearing a white tee and red leather jacket. Her highlighter was as bright as the fireworks, and we can only imagine it was a shade from her Kylie Cosmetics collection.

🇺🇸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

Kourtney has been in Italy for what seems like forever (really for about 2 weeks since June 20), and was spotted with her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign in Portofino. She wore red, high-waisted shorts by Dolce & Gabbana, a white bodysuit, red sweater, and red slide sandals. See pics of all the Kardashian and Jenner women on the 4th in the gallery above!