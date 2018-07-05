Khloe Kardashian Trolls Kendall Jenner On July 4th Over Bikini Pic — See Wild Comment

There’s nothing like a little playful teasing among sisters. After Kendall Jenner shared a smoldering picture of her in a bikini, Khloe Kardashian got mischievous in the comments!

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Kendall Jenner, 22, said a lot without saying a thing on July 4. The model shared a picture of her lounging outside while wearing a white bikini, celebrating Independence Day the only way she knew how. While Kendall – who only captioned the pic with an American flag emoji – was tight lipped, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, left a cute and wild comment. “Can you stop photoshopping your face into my body,” the Revenge Body star said. “It’s getting weird now.”

That’s…kind of a complement, right? It’s still kind of cute, the whole “I think you’re hot because you look like me” type of comment. Either way, it’s good to see a big sister show some love to her younger sibling. Khloe actually experienced this from the other end, when Kim Kardashian, 37, showed up in the comments section of one of Khloe’s posts. After the new mother shared a picture of her in a skin-tight, orange dress, Kim couldn’t help herself. “Damn KOKO!!!!!” Kim said, marveling over Khloe’s post-baby bod.

Kendall’s picture gave fans a better look at what she was wearing when she was caught snuggling up to Ben Simmons, 21. The PDA between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Philadelphia 76ers player was captured on Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s Instagram stories. With Kendall pressing herself up against Ben, the NBA star wrapped his arm around her bare leg. Well, seeing what she was wearing under that robe, no wonder he wanted to be nice and close to Kendall. The question now is — which Kardashian sister rocked the hottest look during the Fourth of July?

Kendall’s choice of swimwear for the Fourth of July followed in a family tradition, as many of the Kardashian women have a white bikini or two in their closets. Kourtney Kardashian, Kim and now Kendall. Wait? Was Kendall photoshopping her head on Khloe’s body, or Kourts? Or Kim’s? Whose body is it? (It’s Kendall’s. C’mon.)