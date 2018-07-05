Orange-you glad Khloe Kardashian is posting sexy pics on Instagram again? The mom was hot, hot, hot in a skintight orange outfit by Yeezy on the 4th of July. See her LEWK below!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been relatively quiet on Instagram since giving birth to her baby True Thompson on April 12, but now, the mom is BACK and looks better than ever! She posted a pic of her in a neon orange outfit for her 4th of July party and it was straight fire! “Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7,” she wrote. She paired the bodysuit and bike shorts with sneakers and socks for a super sexy, yet casual, look. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have all been rocking Yeezy looks, and this skintight bicycle short trend — see more pics here! She paired the look with holographic sunglasses and huge hoop earrings.

On her Instagram stories, Khloe posted a video of her showing off her body in a mirror, and her stomach looks FLAT after giving birth less than three months ago! Kendall also posted a video running up to Khloe and grabbing her breasts. In the words of Khloe, “Okkkurrrr!” Really, she was just showing that her mani was the same neon orange color as Khloe’s outfit. Khloe has been working hard at getting that post-baby body back in shape. She hit the gym as soon as she got clearance from her doctor and she’s been watching her diet.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

She’s staying super hydrated by drinking her weight in ounces of water every day. She’s having starches like rice and potatoes for energy during the day, but avoiding them at night. She does reach for a fatty fish like salmon for dinner. She’s snacking to make sure she doesn’t overeat at meals, and using berries or fruit for a sweet treat after dinner instead of a dessert.