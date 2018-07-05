Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Get Cozy With Sizzling PDA At Kardashian July 4th Party

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons had a sizzling Fourth of July! The model brought her NBA star beau home to the fam, where they put on a PDA show at the Kardashians’ 4th party!

It looks like Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 21, are getting pretty serious! The Philadelphia 76ers point guard mingled with the Kardashians and their closest friends while at the family’s annual Fourth of July bash with Kendall. Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, both caught Kendall and Ben cozying up at the party on their Instagram stories. Check out the PDA photos below!

The new couple sat together on a day bed, where Kendall cozied up to Ben from behind and rested her legs on him. The 6’10” Aussie held Kendall close, pulling her legs toward him with his arm over her. The two were all smiles as a mutual friend grabbed the microphone to crack some jokes. Kendall stunned in a white bathing suit with a red button up on. Meanwhile, Ben sported a black tee and matching shorts with all-white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spend July 4th together at the Kardashians’ annual Independence day party in California.

Kendall and Ben were most recently photographed enjoying a day by the pool at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on July 3. They reportedly sipped on margaritas and were seen cuddling and taking a dip in the hot tub with friends in their own private cabana.

The model and NBA Rookie of the Year have been spending a ton of time together ever since they sparked romance rumors at the end of May. Kendall and Ben have been spotted on numerous dates around LA, where he’s spending time in the NBA off-season. From dinner dates with friends, to romantic bikes rides together, even club outings, the pair haven’t had much time to miss one another this summer.

The two even went on a double date with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her rumored fiancé and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27. And, Kendall and Ben are reportedly shacking up together in an LA pad, which costs $25,000 per month; Pocket change for the young stars, obviously. It’s unclear if they’re living together, or just renting a space while Ben works out in LA before the start of the next season.

Kendall and Ben first sparked dating rumors they were seen hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on May 30. The duo have yet to confirm their romance, but the proof is in the pics.