Kate Upton stripped down to nothing but gold bikini bottoms for a ‘Sports Illustrated’ photo shoot, and we’ve got the sexy BTS video here for you to see!

Kate Upton, 26, has never been afraid to show a little skin. So, it’s no surprise that she killed her topless shoot for the February 2018 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. On July 4, the magazine shared a BTS look at Kate’s shoot in Aruba on Instagram. “First shot, no top! That’s how we roll,” Kate can be heard screaming at the beginning of the video while wearing nothing but gold sequin bikini bottoms. For Kate, modeling comes naturally as she hit every single pose with such ease! And, we can’t get over how insanely toned her body is.

During the shoot, Kate gushed over photographer Yu Tsai by saying “He really knows how to capture a body and make you feel your most beautiful.” She also dished on what it was like to be shooting on the Caribbean island. “The weather is gorgeous. The water is beautiful. So far the first shot is great,” Kate said. Well, we definitely agree. So much beauty in one place!

Interestingly, posing for SI isn’t the only time Kate goes topless. For her birthday on June 11, the model, who’s married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, thanked her Instagram followers for their well wishes by posting a boomerang clip of herself raising a glass completely naked. The clip was taken from the back so fans didn’t see everything, but it’s still NSFW!

“Put on my birthday suit to thank you for the birthday wishes! #wildone #26 #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynakey,” Kate captioned the Instagram quoting Rihanna’s lyrics from “Wild Thoughts.” Nevertheless, we love Kate and her unapologetic confidence, and we can’t wait to see more sexy photoshoots from her soon!