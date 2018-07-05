Kaley Cuoco Hospitalized For Shoulder Injury On ‘Honeymoon’ With Husband Karl Cook — See Pics

For better or worse! Kaley Cuoco was hospitalized just five days after getting married to husband Karl Cook. Get all the details here!

Well, the party is over. While on her honeymoon with husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 32, suffered a shoulder injury that landed her in the hospital! “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery — thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posing tons of hilarious gems. thank god my hair color is on point,” Kaley captioned an Instagram post of herself in a hospital bed with Karl smiling above her on July 5. At least she’s making light of the situation!

Like Kaley predicted, Karl did joke about the incident. “Everyone has their own version of newlywed glow… well @normancook your is memorable,” captioned a photo of Kaley seemingly crying. He also shared a hilarious video of Kaley post-surgery snoring extremely loudly. “@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon,” he wrote. Don’t you just love them?!

As we previously told you, Kaley and Karl tied the knot on June 30 in a sweet intimate ceremony in Southern California. For the big day, Kaley wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra while Karl looked dapper in a black tux. For the reception, Kaley wowed in a sexy lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit that hugged her in all the right places. However, their vows were the best part of the night.

Karl vowed to “understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love,” and Kaley said “I’d go to my phone, and I’d go to my notes, and I tried and I couldn’t write anything.” “I didn’t understand why because there really were not enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you,” Kaley continued. How sweet!