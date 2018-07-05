Justin Bieber was seen sweetly holding hands with Hailey Baldwin before they enjoyed a lunch together in NYC! Check out the romantic pics of the two here!

Look away, Selena Gomez! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s newly reignited relationship shows no signs of cooling down at all. Not only were they spotted enjoying the beach in the Hamptons before the Fourth of July holiday with a picnic, they were seen having lunch together in NYC on July 5. It looks like they’re celebrating NOT having independence from each other as the two seem to be spending as much time together as possible. While the two were on the way to their lunch date, Justin was seen sweetly holding Hailey’s hand! What a perfect gentleman! Check out more pics of their hand-holding below.

We reported earlier how even after all the time that has passed since their breakup, Selena still has Justin on her mind. “Selena still misses Justin from time to time, she’s bound to as they were together for a long time, but she knows they’re better apart,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told us. “When it comes down to it, she just can’t deal with all the stress and drama anymore. After her surgery, Selena made a promise to herself that she would put her physical and mental health first, no matter what, and props to her, she’s really sticking to her guns.”

Of course, the origin of Hailey’s crush on Justin started years ago! After Justin and Selena made their debut at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, Hailey expected them to follow suit the following year. She tweeted in 2012, “I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party… # sigh # ohwell”.

Time will tell whether or not Justin and Hailey will go the distance and stay together long-term. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of them out and about together.