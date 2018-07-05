Jennifer Lopez Clearly Shows Off Gold Band On Engagement Finger — Telling Us Something? See Pic

Did Alex Rodriguez finally pop the question to Jennifer Lopez? Check out the gold ring she was seen rocking on her engagement finger here!

Jennifer Lopez is sending fans into a frenzy after posting a pic on her Instagram that shows off a ring on THAT finger. In a new photo of her and Alex Rodriguez lounging on a beach towel on the sand, Jen can clearly be seen with a gold ring on her engagement finger. In addition to this pic of herself in a cute pink one-piece swimsuit, Jennifer captioned the photo, writing, “It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…” Now, J Lo may just be showing off some jewelry that has nothing to do with any engagement, but considering how serious their relationship is, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that Alex got down on bended knee. We’ll keep you posted if they confirm a proposal, but in the meantime, check out the full picture of the ring below!

Jenny from the Block made it all too clear to Alex that she wants a rock pretty soon from him in her new song “El Anillo”. Repeatedly throughout the song that also references Alex’s “bat”, J Lo asks, “When is the ring coming?” So, maybe that ring has officially arrived! In response to this engagement pressure, Alex told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “I will say this: When it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know.”

Not only does an engagement announcement seem imminent, but apparently Jennifer is looking to have a baby with Alex. “Jen and Alex are the real thing. They have found a love for each other that is very strong and very amazing for them both,” a source close to Jennifer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex.”

We’ll keep you posted with all the new pics Jennifer posts to her Instagram. And if they are engaged… congrats, you two!