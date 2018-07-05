Jenelle Evans Pregnant: Husband David Claims She’s ’13 Weeks’ & They’re Expecting A Girl

Congrats are in order for Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason as they are expecting their second child together– a girl! Get all the details here on baby number 4!

Jenelle Evans, 26, is going to be a mom…again! The Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant, according to her husband David Eason, 30. David shared the news via Facebook writing “yea 13 weeks,” after a fan suggested that she might be pregnant. David also confirmed they’re having a girl! This will be the couple’s second child together as they are already parents to Ensley Eason, 1, and Jenelle’s fourth. Jenelle is the mother to Jace Evans, 8, and Kaiser Griffith, 3, from previous relationships.

Interestingly, fans have been speculating about Jenelle’s pregnancy for months. Back in June, Jenelle stirred fans into a frenzy when she posted an Instagram of what appeared to be a baby bump. In the photo, Jenelle can be seen posing with Dr. Drew wearing a loose fitting floral dress that seemingly gave off the impression that she may have been hiding something. “Is it just me or does she look prego?” one fan wrote under the post.