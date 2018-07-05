Donald Trump Jr. Takes New GF Kimberly Guilfoyle To Meet Dad At White House – Getting Serious?

Meeting the parents already? Donald Trump Jr. brought new GF Kimberly Guilfoyle to the White House on July 4th and they were all smiles while hanging out with his dad. See the pics!

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have only been dating for a few months, but they’re clearly getting very serious. Need proof? Don took the Fox News host to the White House with him to celebrate the Fourth of July with the entire first family. Don posted a series of pics from the holiday event on Instagram, and they were all cute. But one stood out among the rest. He took Kimberly to the Oval Office, where she met with his father, President Donald Trump. In the pic, which you can see below, she’s shaking the president’s hand and looks enraptured in the moment. Don is gazing at the interaction adoringly. If you remove yourself from the situation and will yourself to forget who these people are, it’s actually pretty cute. Sorry!

While the couple have stayed relatively silent about their relationship, this is far from the first time he’s posted lovey-dovey photos with her on Instagram. He took her to do some target practice in the wilderness and fly fishing. As far as we can tell, they didn’t kill any beautiful, endangered animals with his brother Eric Trump, so that’s a plus. The rest of his Instagram account is dedicated to photos of his four children and Trump administration propaganda, so this relationship is clearly getting serious.

They have the approval of the whole Trump family — including Vanessa, surprisingly. While she filed for divorce in March, she admitted that they had been separated since summer 2017. She publicly gave Don and Kimberly her blessing after Kimberly was attacked online by haters. “The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt livest” Vanessa tweeted.

Their relationship is so new, they’re in the honeymoon phase — and his divorce with Vanessa hasn’t gone through yet. But we have to wonder if Don and Kimberly are going to move straight into engagement after this!