14 Celebs Rocking A Tie-Front Bikini: Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner & More

While thong bikinis and loin-cloth bottoms are all the rage this summer, another trend we’re seeing in tie-front bikinis — that are both adorable and perfect for ample cleavage. See your fave celebs rocking this bikini trend!

We’re loving every celebs swimwear this summer, and one of our favorite looks is the tie-front bikini! Kendall Jenner most recently rocked and Kendall & Kylie tiny yellow bikini in a close-up Insta pic and it featured the super flattering tie in the front! Plus, the high-waisted bottoms made it a retro look we absolutely loved. Then, a newly single Halsey stunned in a tie-front bathing suit, when she posed in an outdoor shower. With her dark curls on display, the “Bad At Love” singer looked super cute in her trendy suit. Halsey snapped a few more pics in the suit, one with her rocking a pair of camo shorts, laughing while standing on a beach swing. So cute! Click here for pics of celebs wearing tie-front bikinis!

Of course, Kendall Jenner isn’t the only KarJenner rocking this look. Her big sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian both have worn tie-front bikinis while on vacation in the last few months! Kim was on-trend in a long-sleeve camo, tie-front bikini top and matching camo bottoms while vacationing with Kourt in Turks & Caicos back in April. On a separate sun-filled trip, Kourtney wore a tiny, white bikini that tied in the front. She showed off the cute look on her Instagram, posing on a cliff-side pool that overlooked the stunning beach in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell recently wore an adorable yellow and white striped tie-front bikini, giving off those retro vibes Kendall Jenner also achieved. Rocking a pair of white sunnies, and white hoops, Shay was absolute goals on the beach in Spain in her high-waisted super cute suit! Go through our gallery to see Sailor Brinkley Cook, Olivia Culpo and more of your fave celebs rocking this trend!