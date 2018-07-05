Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj & More Celebs Looking Sexy In Caged Bikinis

Strap in for summer! Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, and more of your favorite stars have worn cage-style swimsuits. Check out the photos!

If you’re looking for a unique way to rock a bikini or one-piece this summer, look no further than a caged swimsuit. The strappy style can work on any body type, and can be found in any type of bathing suit. If you’re looking for more coverage, a one-piece with a caged neckline will keep you feeling secure as you splash around in the waves. Looking for something that shows more skin? Then try a bikini with wider spaces between the straps. There’s a lot to love about this sexy swimsuit style, which is likely why celebs like Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicki Minaj have all sported bondage bikinis.

Halsey took on the trend on May 30 when she shared two photos to Instagram of herself in a two-piece set by Agent Provocateur. The “Bad At Love” hitmaker’s full-coverage black bra top featured multiple straps that crossed her chest, and connected both cups. Her matching bottom was solid in the front, but the sides were made up of seven thin straps. Her look was certainly edgy, and she amped it up with her cobalt blue hair which she styled into braids. She captioned the post, “when ur bra and underwear match it means u have ur life together right?” Let’s be real: I’ll buy six of these sets if it will make me feel like I have my s*** together.

If you’re still not convinced that a caged swimsuit should be rotated into your summer style, then get clicking through the gallery above! You’ll see pics of how other stars have taken on the trend, proving just how sexy and stylish this bathing suit trend truly is.