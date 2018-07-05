Azealia Banks Slams Nicki Minaj As Having A ‘Baked Potato’ Booty After She Copies Mermaid Look

Azealia Banks has been going on a tirade of disses aimed at Nicki Minaj after the ‘Barbie Tingz’ rapper allegedly copied her mermaid look! Check out all of her brutal insults here!

If you didn’t get a hamburger on the Fourth of July, don’t worry, because here is some grade-A celebrity beef. After Nicki Minaj shared pics and a video of her newly released music video for “Bed” in which she appears as a mermaid, Azealia Banks relentlessly dissed the rapper for allegedly copying her mermaid look from her own upcoming song “Treasure Island”. In a since-deleted post, Azealia shared a pic of Nicki dressed as a mermaid and captioned the photo, writing, “Chicken of the sea sis. Stay in your own lane. @nickiminaj lol you running out of ideas girl. #TREASUREISLAND”. Yeah, she really said that — but her insults kept on coming.

After one fan reminded Azealia that she “was begging for a feature though” from Nicki, Azealia responded, “Nah she can keep it now. She’s giving me aunty chicken of the sea tuna in a can baked potato vibes. I’m good on it now bye barbz”. In another tweet, Azealia asked, “Why does nicki Minaj have to be so damn corny . Like sometimes it’s just like sis !!!!! Find some art !!! Please !! Lol” Of course, Azealia continued to not keep the conversation very civil: “It’s giving canned tuna sis. Your hips and booty too big for that mermaid tail lol. She tried it tho… that’s cute”.

But the disses did not stop there. Azealia tweeted, “Damn those big fake butts really do not look chic in mermaid tails.” She also added, “Lol female rap is a mess today yet I’m still the most original , talented and the most SKINNYYY ! ! Drinking my skinny watermelontini staring from the kitchen window as I watch the raccoons scrounge for art in my garbage bins.”

One of my tails just arrived !! pic.twitter.com/YgPXZw5D2f — CHEAPY XO (@cheapyxo) July 5, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on whether Nicki responds to any of these several disses. The two have feuded in the past, but even Azealia apologized for her previous remarks in Sep. 2017, writing, “I really do enjoy your artistry and think you’re so intelligent and clever. You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me a lot of myself.”