Ariana Grande Jumps In To Defend Pete Davidson After Manchester Bombing Joke

Ariana Grande’s love haze for new fiance Pete Davidson continues. She’s now defending his crude joke about the deadly bombing at her Manchester, England concert, saying it ‘wasn’t malicious.’

Ariana Grande, 25, has come to the defense of fiance Pete Davidson, 24, after it was revealed he made a sick joke about the deadly May 22, 2017 terrorist bombing outside of her Manchester, UK concert. On the Fourth of July a fan tweeted, “I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete, like yeah he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. This is my opinion.” Get this, she actually responded!

“This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. He uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. We all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate,” the songbird responded. The Saturday Night Live star made a cruel joke about the attack that killed 22 of Ariana’s fans and injured hundreds more. In autumn of 2017 he used it to claim Ariana was a bigger star because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” This happened before his whirlwind dating and engagement to Ari last month.

When news of the joke made at LA’s Laugh Factory in the fall of 2017 surfaced in June, relatives of the victims blasted Pete’s insensitivity. Charlotte Hodgson lost her 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the attack and told UK’s Mirror his joke was “disgusting.” She added “We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day. But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it’s outrageous.”

Fans weren’t there for Ari’s comments, with one writing “Baby I really respect your point of vision, but think more about it. Some things we can do jokes with humor; but with this? really? disgusting, I respect your love for him, but looks like you are blind and it is not cool… family’s there were in terror, day by day into now…” Another Arianator who was present at the bombing added, “Why are u apologizing for him? He needs to come & do it himself. This is so unfair on me & everyone else who was at Manchester. We’re all so upset over this. I love you so much I really do but until Pete apologizes himself idk if I’ll have any respect for him. I’m sorry.” So far Pete hasn’t made any apologies or statements about his cruel joke.