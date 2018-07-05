Is Halsey Rebounding With Machine Gun Kelly After G-Eazy Split?

Fresh off her breakup with G-Eazy, Halsey was spotted hanging out with her rumored ex, Machine Gun Kelly. Wait, are MGK and Halsey taking a second shot at love?

Actually, this shot completely missed the target, so to speak. When Halsey, 23, and Machine Gun Kelly, 28, (born Colson Baker) were seen talking outside a Hollywood nightclub soon after she confirmed her split with G-Eazy, 28, there was buzzing that these two once-rumored lovers might be giving romance another chance, but that’s apparently not the case. “Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly are just friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “She definitely isn’t rebounding with him. They have known each other for a long time and share a ton of mutual friends.”

Well, there we go. Perhaps that’s for the best –- having a close friend nearby might be what Halsey needs in the wake of her breakup. Though, while all breakups are sad, the split between the “Bad At Love” singer and G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum) wasn’t due cheating (so far as we know), a massive fight or anything like that. “With her and G’s schedule, things became unfavorably complicated,” the insider explained to Us Weekly. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

That makes sense. Halsey seemingly took a very professional attitude when announcing the split on July 3. “G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best,” she wrote in an Instagram message, all with the form and emotion of a college admissions letter. Yet, the term “taking some time apart” is all very “Ross and Rachel” (aka “we were on a break.”) Is there a chance these two will get back together in the future?

Supposedly, reconciliation is not off the table. “They are still very much in love and are optimistic about their paths inevitably crossing again in the future. They believe if it’s meant to be, it will be,” the source told Us Weekly. In the meantime, both Halsey and G-Eazy are reportedly working on some “me time,” focusing on their careers as musicians, and growing individually as people. And if she ever feels like she needs to vent, she’s got Machine Gun Kelly for those late night hangs.