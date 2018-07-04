Statue Of Liberty Evacuated After Protestor Climbs Statue During July 4th Protest Against ICE

Scary! A woman has climbed to the foot of the Statue of Liberty in an apparent protest against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. We’ve got the frightening pictures

A woman began scaling our nation’s most famous landmark for immigrants by climbing up the Statue of Liberty on the afternoon of July 4. She wore a “Rise and Resist” t-shirt and caused the National Parks Service to evacuate visitors from Liberty Island. According to the New York Daily News, officials first thought that she was part of an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest sponsored by the group whose name appears on her shirt that was held on the island earlier in the day. However, members told the publication that the climber wasn’t part of their protest. She made it as far as the statue’s foot and police are now trying to talk her down.

The woman is currently sitting at Lady Liberty’s sandal and appeared to have unfurled a banner. Other protesters also shared a banner declaring “Abolish ICE” from the visitor’s promontory beneath the statue. Seven people have been arrested so far.

The poem written on the statue reads “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” It appeared to be the perfect location for protestors to decry President Donald Trump‘s zero tolerance immigration policy that led to thousand of migrant children being torn apart from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Lady Liberty’s message directly contradicts what the Trump administration is doing right now.

DEVELOPING: Woman has scaled base of the Statue of Liberty; visitors being evacuated from the island. https://t.co/QETbOlJIq4 pic.twitter.com/qIAsAj5MHK — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2018

The woman was seen pacing back and forth along the statue’s base, occasionally sitting down. The island had been packed with visitors wanting to tour the historic landmark for the Fourth of July. Tactical police officers climbed to her location and trained their guns on her, and the woman inched over to them and splayed out, appearing to surrender but has not yet been taken into custody.