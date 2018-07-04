Tiny Reveals She Once Hired A Private Investigator To Follow T.I.: ‘It Was Expensive’

Say what?! Tiny revealed she hired a private investigator to follow her husband T.I. during an interview on Bravo’s new show ‘Kandi Koated Nights’ as cheating rumors continue!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, dropped a major bombshell on bff Kandi Burrus’ new show Kandi Koated Nights, which premiered on July 1. The Xscape singer revealed she hired a private investigator to follow her husband T.I. after she suspected him of cheating. “I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked,” Tiny explained. While Tiny didn’t explicitly say when she had T.I. followed, we can assume it was either in 2017 when he allegedly had an affair with Bernice Burgos, or more recently after a video surfaced of him slapping Asia’h Epperson on the butt on June 17.

On the show, Tiny also addressed rumors that she had an affair with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “I didn’t have any sex. He flirted with me. I think that was fine. Everybody needs a little attention, especially if she ain’t getting it. If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go get it somewhere else,” Tiny said. Although Tiny denies things between her and Floyd ever got physical, the heavy weight champion admitted to having sex with her back in 2014. It was also in 2014 that T.I. and Floyd got into an explosive brawl in Las Vegas seemingly over Tiny.

Nevertheless, Tiny appeared to be in good spirits despite her marital issues with her rapper hubby. Things for the couple have been pretty rough following his alleged affair with Asia’h, and Tiny is even considering divorcing him for good after filing in 2016 and again in 2017. “Those close to her are trying to convince her that the healthiest thing for her, the kids [Clifford, Major, and Heiress], and T.I. to get the divorce over and done with so they can all move on,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. I guess we will see how this all plays out!