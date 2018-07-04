Tiny Harris is flaunting her figure in a skin-tight houndstooth pantsuit, saying she feels ‘sexy’ after revealing she once paid a P.I. to tail hubby T.I. to see if he was cheating.

Tiny Harris is looking good and feeling good! There’s nothing like a new outfit to make a lady feel her best and the 42-year-old gave a shoutout to one of her favorite brands fashionnova is a hot Instagram video on July 4. “This ‘Houndstooth’ two piece had me feeling CUTE, SEXY, & SLIM THICK! Thanks @fashionnova. s/o to my dope ass makeup artist @latashawright.” Tiny used a filter to give herself cat ears and whiskers, while she panned down from her beautiful face to show off the incredible black and white figure-hugging pantsuit. All of her famous curves are on display and her abs are tight and flat in the slightly cropped number.

The Xscape singer and husband T.I. are on the outs these days, and she recently revealed that she hired a private investigator to tail him to see if he was fooling around on her. “I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked,” Tiny told BFF Kandi Burrus on her new show Kandi Koated Nights, which premiered on July 1. She said she suspected him of cheating and it sounds like she got an answer.

Tiny didn’t reveal exactly when she hired a P.I. to tail her man, but it likely could have been in spring of 2017 when he allegedly had an affair with Bernice Burgos, or more recently after a video surfaced of him slapping Asia’h Epperson on the butt on June 17. After Bernice, Tip managed to get back in Tiny’s good graces but he’s now in the doghouse over his sexy spanking of Asia’h.

Tiny also shot down rumors that she had an affair with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “I didn’t have any sex. He flirted with me. I think that was fine. Everybody needs a little attention, especially if she ain’t getting it. If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go get it somewhere else,” Tiny said. Oooh!!!! So she basically said Tip wasn’t paying attention to her so she loved being fawned over by Floyd at Mariah Carey‘s 2016 Halloween party. Floyd was already a sore subject for Tip ever since the heavyweight champion admitted to having sex with Tiny in 2014, even though he later walked back the comment.