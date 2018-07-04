15 Stars Wearing American Flag Bikinis: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus & More

Happy Fourth of July! It’s time to whip out your best star-spangled attire, including those red, white and blue bikinis! These stars did just that while enjoying some fun in the sun — check it out!

It’s officially time to enjoy the triple b’s — the beach, barbecues, and bikinis of course! So grab your bestie, a drink, and let’s celebrate! What better way to show off your love of America than with a cute American flag bikini!? We’re so excited to see what celebs wear this year to celebrate the patriotic holiday, but for now, let’s take a look back at some of our favorites from over the past few years!

Taylor Swift, 28, and her squad wore some super hot patriotic beach wear at her epic Fourth of July party in 2016 and we still can’t get over just how good they looked! Taylor was photographed kissing model Cara Delevingne, 25, on the cheek while waving a flag in the air. Bestie Gigi Hadid, 23, posed next to them looking excited as ever in a vertical striped red, white, and blue one piece which matched Taylor’s. Can we get in on this squad action next time please? Bestie goals for sure!

Furthermore, Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, 20, wore a super cute red, white, and blue bikini that we’re totally obsessed with! Ariel posted a hot photo of her driving a boat in her cute suit while showing her best side of course! Her patriotic bikini was tie-dye and super strappy — looking good, Ariel! Oh — and we can’t forget Miley Cyrus‘ epic Fourth of July ensemble either! Miley once posed in a stars and stripes bikini top with matching high waisted shorts and ALL the accessories to match. We’re talking necklaces, confetti, and headwear! We’re taking our Fourth inspiration from Miley this year!

To see more pics of celebs in sexy patriotic bikinis, click through our gallery above! Happy Fourth of July and be safe!