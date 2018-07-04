9 Sexy Celeb Grillmasters: See Your Favorite Stars Behind The BBQ

It’s the Fourth of July, so it’s time for some of the biggest stars to celebrate the best way possible: by firing up the grill! From Taylor Swift to John Legend, see which celebs are grabbing buns and roasting wieners today.

Sun’s out, buns out and it’s time to eat! The Fourth of July is known for fireworks, parades, and patriotic swimwear, but there’s something about a flame-roasted burger (or tofu dog for the vegans) that makes the day complete. Sofia Vergara certainly swells up with pride when her hubby, Joe Manganiello throws on an apron before heading to the grill. The Modern Family star shared a picture of Joe at the grill in 2015. “Serious 4th of July Business! Happy Independence Day!” Though, it’s hard to say which was tastier: The steaks sizzling on the grill or the hunk of man cooking them up.

With how much Chrissy Tiegen loves to eat, it’s no surprise that her husband, John Legend, knows his way around a cooker. The “All Of Me” singer showed off his skills ahead of Memorial Day in 2013, flaunting some mouth-watering ribs for the camera. He and Chrissy’s newborn, Miles Theodore Stephens, may be too young to enjoy anything John cooks up this year, but their daughter Luna could nibble on a hot dog or a piece of corn on the cob. Mmm.

Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July parties are the stuff of legend, and while her romance with Calvin Harris fizzled out, when they were together in 2015, the flames of passion burned bright. They also cooked the food they ate during the Fourth of July, as she manned the grill at her home in Rhode Island. What is Taylor cooking up for this year’s Independence Day bash? There wasn’t much of a party in 2017, as none of her friends were spotted at her home (even though the trademark inflatable slide was in the yard.) Will this new Taylor keep it low-key and spend it with Joe Alwyn or will this “new Taylor” throw the biggest party ever?

If Taylor doesn’t feel like cooking, she can call over Reese Witherspoon, as the Legally Blonde actress knows her way around a pair of barbecue tongs. Zac Posen is known for his fashion scorching runways around the world, but he knowns how to fire up the BBQ for a Fourth of July meal. “A lovely weekend,” Neil Patrick Harris wrote in 2016, posing alongside husband David Burtka. “Finally, someone lets me be the Grill Master! Thanks Heineken Light.” The two showed the secret ingredient to any successful barbecue: the right drink. Cheers to these chefs and all those stars who are out grilling today! Happy Fourth of July!