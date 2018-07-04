Selena Gomez Missing Justin Bieber Who’s Moved On With Hailey Baldwin: She Knows They’re Better Apart
Selena Gomez has a lot to celebrate this Fourth of July, especially her good health. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she knows its for the best that she’s no longer with Justin Bieber.
What a difference year makes. In the summer of 2017, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant after her complications from lupus nearly cost the 25-year-old her life. Now she’s rejoicing on how her world is now a brighter place in 2018. “This time last year Selena was mentally preparing herself to undergo surgery for a kidney transplant, which is no walk in the park by anyone’s standards. So, this 4th of July Selena definitely has a lot to celebrate. She has her health, her family, her friends, her millions of fans around the world, and her career — which is going from strength to strength, especially seeing as Rolling Stone just picked ‘Back to You’ as their ’song of the summer.’ That’s really made Selena happy,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.