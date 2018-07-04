Selena Gomez Missing Justin Bieber Who’s Moved On With Hailey Baldwin: She Knows They’re Better Apart

Selena Gomez has a lot to celebrate this Fourth of July, especially her good health. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she knows its for the best that she’s no longer with Justin Bieber.

What a difference year makes. In the summer of 2017, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant after her complications from lupus nearly cost the 25-year-old her life. Now she’s rejoicing on how her world is now a brighter place in 2018. “This time last year Selena was mentally preparing herself to undergo surgery for a kidney transplant, which is no walk in the park by anyone’s standards. So, this 4th of July Selena definitely has a lot to celebrate. She has her health, her family, her friends, her millions of fans around the world, and her career — which is going from strength to strength, especially seeing as Rolling Stone just picked ‘Back to You’ as their ’song of the summer.’ That’s really made Selena happy,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena has come so far in the past year, her surgery and recovery was an emotional rollercoaster, and it really took a toll. Selena expected to feel emotional directly following the operation. But she wasn’t prepared for potentially longer periods too, and the past year has been pretty emotionally taxing all in all,” our insider continues.

Justin Bieber in Oct. of 2017 to the emotional toll that allegedly Hailey Baldwin, 21, in their second go-around at love. The couple spent July 3 in the Hamptons on the beach, continuing their Add the stress of her short-lived reunion with exin Oct. of 2017 to the emotional toll that allegedly landed her in treatment in Jan. of 2018 to deal with anxiety and mental health issues. The 24-year-old “Friends” singer is now very publicly romancing model, 21, in their second go-around at love. The couple spent July 3 in the Hamptons on the beach, continuing their nonstop public displays of affection

“Sure, Selena still misses Justin from time to time, she’s bound to as they were together for a long time, but she knows they’re better apart. When it comes down to it, she just can’t deal with all the stress and drama anymore. After her surgery, Selena made a promise to herself that she would put her physical and mental health first, no matter what, and props to her, she’s really sticking to her guns,” our source adds.