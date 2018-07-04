Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Ex Jen Harley Reunite Days After Her Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Him

Well, that was fast! It appears all well between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jen Harley as they have reunited for the 4th of July despite her arrest for allegedly assaulting him!

For Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, being dragged by a car by your baby mama is NOT a deal breaker. Just one week after Jen Harley was arrested in Las Vegas for misdemeanor domestic battery against the Jersey Shore star, Ronnie took to Instagram to share a photo of them together celebrating the 4th of July. In the pic, Ronnie can be seen snuggling up to Jen, who is flaunting a duck lip pose. Pretty shocking, right? But, Holidays are for family, and Ronnie and Jen are the parents to Ariana Sky, who was born in April.

While we’re glad to see Ronnie and Jen working through their issues, their loved ones might not be too thrilled. “Ronnie’s friends and family are beside themselves. They can’t work out why Ronnie keeps going back to Jen. It’s like an obsession, or a drug addiction, they just can’t quit each other, despite all the non-stop drama,” a source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“The best thing they can do for Ariana is to go their separate ways and parent separately. At this point, it’s impossible to know what it will take for Ronnie to come to his senses, but everyone hopes he does so soon, for the sake of that little girl, if not for himself,” the source continued. We can certainly understand his family’s concerns. After all, the car dragging incident wasn’t the first time things between Ronnie and Jen got violent.

On June 7, Jen allegedly showed up to the hotel where Jersey Shore is filming season 2 “unannounced,” according to Us Weekly, and it caused a lot of drama. Nevertheless, we wish them the best during this time.