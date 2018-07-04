Ricky Martin Slays At Macy’s 4th Of July Spectacular With Red Hot Performance Of His Classics

Living La Vida America! Ricky Martin sizzled at the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York with his classics ‘Living La Vida Loca’ and “Shake Your Bon Bon.’

Muy caliente! Ricky Martin brought some Latin sizzle to the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. Before the dazzling display above the East River, the 46-year-old crooner gave a killer performance of his classics “Living La Via Loca” and “Shake Your Bon Bon,” which was taped at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas. He said in a pre-taped interview that he wanted to “revive the euphoria” he felt in the ’90s. “I have more music, but for this show I want to stick with the classics” Ricky said. Hey, we’ve got no complaints! He was backed up by 18 dancers and an amazing band for his incredible routines where he showed off why he’s one of hottest performers to ever hit a stage with his super sexy moves.

Ricky was joined on the telecast by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban who brought their talents to the annual fireworks pre-show. Ricky looked super hot in a tight white shirt, black bow tie and black pants. Since he pre-taped his performance in June at his “All In” Vegas residency, that meant he’s actually going to be spending the holiday at home. “Like every American I hope I will be in the pool, cooking an amazing barbecue with a Latin twist to it. And good seasoning, I hope my mother will be with us,” he revealed in a taped pre-show interview. Ricky tied the knot with longtime BF Jwan Yosef in January so no doubt this will be a special holiday for the couple.

“But I will dedicate this Fourth of July to my fellow Puerto Ricans, who unfortunately after the hurricane we are still struggling,” referring to the devastation on the Caribbean island left by Hurricane Maria in Sept. of 2017. “We’re talking about four million U.S. citizens, some of them have no power. It’s been almost 300 days since the devastation. So I’ll have them in my prayers,” Ricky added.

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC airs live from 8 to 10pm EST/CST on Wed. July 4. For the second year in a row it will be hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila of the network’s American Ninja Warrior. Over 75,000 shells will be lit up over the East River in the biggest NYC fireworks display since the network’s millennium celebration in 2000.