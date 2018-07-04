Ella Mai’s hit ‘Boo’d Up’ just got a little bit better now that Nicki Minaj and Quavo hopped on it! Check out the epic remix here!

Summer is officially upon us, and there are a ton of songs that are giving us all the feels! However, Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” is really high on our list of bops. So, when Nicki Minaj announced that she and Quavo hopped on the track for a remix, we couldn’t control our excitement. “He said that he want respect, I said THAT’S DOPE!!! But that goes BOTH WAYS!!!! #BoodUpREMIX out now y’all,” Nicki captioned an Instagram post of a snippet of the song.

Before the remix, Ella’s single went certified platinum by RIAA, according to Billboard. So, we can’t imagine how the remix will do. “As crazy as this sounds… I think this song was made for y’all two to be on the remix… it’s a perfect fit… I love it,” one fan commented on Nicki’s post. “IM SCREAMING,” another fan wrote. We’re definitely going to have this song on repeat all summer! Speaking of being boo’d up, which means in a relationship for those of you who don’t know, Nicki hinted at the idea that she and Future may be an item when she opened two Chanel boxes on July 3.

“Thank you you know the way to a Barbie’s [heart emoji],” Nicki captioned the post. While it could just be a gift from anyone, fans are under the impression that it’s from the “March Madness” rapper. The two have been rumored to be dating for the last year, and even hit up a Miami club together in May.

But, neither of them have confirmed or denied the romance. I guess we will have to keep guessing in the mean time all while listening to “Boo’d Up!”