Naomi Campbell, 48, Carries On Through Nip Slip On Paris Street — Wardrobe Malfunction Pic

Naomi Campbell proved she’s a total pro when she stayed cool and calm after unintentionally showing off some of her nipple as she stepped out braless underneath a chic black coat in Paris on July 4.

Veteran supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, stepped out on a Paris street for Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 4 and although she looked fabulous in a black headwrap and trenchcoat with no bra, she unfortunately suffered an eye-catching wardrobe malfunction when a bit of her nipple peeked out! The gorgeous star had shades on and was holding a matching black fan when her nipple could be seen but just like she’s done in the past, she carried on like a true pro by casually flaunting her amazing body and style during the outside stroll. Naomi made the appearance when she was attending the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2018 show in the city of love and like always, she definitely made an impression.

This isn’t the first time Naomi has made recent headlines for showing off serious skin. The day before her nip slip, she showed off some major underboob in a racy sheer dress while attending another fashion event in Paris and it reminded us that age is just a number! It was amazing to see her looking better than ever alongside some of today’s top models who are half her age!

In addition to her appearances in Paris, Naomi was braless for her appearance in Cannes back in May. The British native wore a stunning gown by French design house Poire and her modeling experience was apparent when she posed on the red carpet with class and poise. We just love seeing all the incredible looks Naomi continues to come up with for the various public events that she attends and we can’t wait to see more in the future!

After being a model for many years, Naomi knows how to handle any mishaps that any wardrobe can throw at her. We admire her professionalism and beauty!