Melania Trump Inspired To Visit Vets In Hospital By Princess Diana Who Donald Trump Thought Was Hot

Melania Trump did her patriotic duty as first lady by visiting with injured vets. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she uses the late Princess Diana as her inspiration.

Melania Trump continued to show her goodwill as first lady by making a surprise trip to Walter Reed Hospital to visit with injured veterans and their families on July 3. Her spokeswoman didn’t announce the trip until after the 48-year-old had already arrived at the medical center and had only a press photographer along to document her visit. “Melania loves to do the surprise hospital visits because it means she isn’t swamped by the media, and she can control the press she receives, to a greater extent. Plus, it’s a lot more relaxed and every day business as normal at the facilities than it would be if it was an officially scheduled visit,” a source close to the first lady tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Since becoming First Lady, Melania has been taking a lot of inspiration, when it comes to the running of her every day life, from the late Princes Diana, who is somebody she greatly admired, really looked up to a lot, and feels she had a lot in common with,” the insider continues. Melania also made surprise visits in June to Texas and Arizona to visit with migrant children separated from their parents by her husband’s zero tolerance immigration policy.

“Melania and Diana shared a love of fashion, both adored and connected with children on a really strong level, and had husbands who publicly humiliated them. Interestingly, Donald found Diana sexually attractive and held Diana up as an example of his ‘ideal’ woman,” our source adds.

In a 1997 radio interview with Howard Stern, Donald responded “I think I could have” when the host asked the tycoon if he thought he could have “nailed her.” Donald wanted Diana to pass a HIV test first, adding “Go back over to my Lexus, because I have a new doctor. We wanna give you a little checkup.” EWW!!! And America elected this guy to be the leader of the free world in 2016. At least he was single at the time that he gave the crude interview. Months later the princess died in a tragic car crash in Paris after her car was chased down by the paparazzi.