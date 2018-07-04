Melania Trump smiled as she finally let Donald Trump hold her hand during their appearance together at the White House’s annual 4th of July picnic for military families.

Melania Trump, 48, was on hand to greet military families at the White House with Donald Trump, 72, on July 4 for the annual holiday picnic and this time, she let the president hold her hand! Donald spoke from the Truman Balcony of the White House for the event and thanked America’s “finest” for protecting the people of the country while the First Lady stood by his side before taking his hand and making way to the South Lawn. The couple, who are rarely seen holding hands, greeted the military families with smiles and conversation. Both Donald and Melania were properly dressed for the occasion with Donald sporting a suit with a red tie and Melania wearing a blue and white checkered button down dress with a red bow belt wrapped around it and matching red heels.

Unlike the July 4 public celebration, in other public appearances, Melania has often made headlines when she would pull her hand away from Donald’s whenever he would attempt to hold hands. We’re not sure if things between the two have improved or if Melania’s PDA was simply due to having a better day. Either way, it definitely caught our eye, especially since Melania’s been doing her part to stand up for the migrant children who have been separated from their families due to Donald’s immigration policies.

In addition to her work with the migrant children, Melania recently visited with injured veterans at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD on July 3. She tweeted some pictures from the day and thanked all the service members and medical staff for their work. After not being seen for weeks after having kidney surgery, it seems Melania is back and is ready to make regular appearances for causes she believes in. It will be interesting to see what she does next.

When Donald wasn’t at the White House for the annual July 4 event, he was spending time at his golf course for the holiday. There’s no word on whether or not Melania went with him.