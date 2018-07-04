Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Have Epic Blowout Fight Over July 4 Plans With The Kids: It’s ‘A Mess’

It’s a happy 4th of July for everyone but Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the exes have been arguing over who will get the kids for the holiday!

Holidays for separated couples can be a little tricky. This is certainly true for Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Unfortunately, the estranged couple couldn’t agree on where the kids will be for the 4th of July. “Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday. Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes [Bendjima],” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

For those of you who don’t know, Kourtney’s been in Italy with her beau for the past couple of weeks, and her kids finally joined her on June 29. Younes showed he could be a really good step-dad when he was photographed carrying Reign on a boat in Portofino. So, we can understand why Scott might want to get in on all of this quality time. “Anytime their significant others are involved in the plans, things get emotional, heated and complicated. Scott was hoping for some compromise, but the whole situation is a mess,” the insider continued.

In addition to Scott’s FOMO, we can assume Kourtney’s hot photos are only adding fuel to the fire. The KUWTK star has not held back when it comes to sharing vacation photos, and she’s literally never looked better. On July 3, Kourtney flaunted some serious side boob while wearing a sexy black one-piece swimsuit paired with a black sun hat. Can we say goals?!