Kim Kardashian Looks Hot As She Sucks On Ice Pop & Squeezes Into Stars & Stripes Swimsuit On July 4th

Kim Kardashian has her own unique way of celebrating the Fourth of July. We’ve got the racy pic of her in cleavage baring swimsuit while sucking on a red, white and blue popsicle.

Nope, nothing sexual here! Just kidding. Kim Kardashian celebrated the Fourth of July in a way that the bombshell knew would get plenty of attention. The 37-year-old mother of three sucked on a phallic shaped red, white and blue popsicle while wearing a stars and stripes swimsuit on July 4th. She posted two photos on her Instagram stories that are bound to get fan pluses exploding like fireworks. The reality star is seen wearing a plunging one piece that shows off her massive cleavage to full effect. Add that she’s licking an ice pop in an incredibly seductive way and voila, Kim wins the most naughty holiday pic of the day.

Kim’s boobs look supersized in the racy photos, as the swimsuit she’s wearing plunges nearly down to her nipples. White stars with a blue background take up the right side of her chest while vertical red and white stripes barely cover her left side. In one photo she’s seen reaching on to the back of her long brunette ponytail while she licks the bomb pop with her plumped up lips.

Mrs. Kanye West accentuated her look with large necklaces featuring red, white and silver stars. She added giant blue and red gems on rings on her right hand. She even sported a fanny pack on her stomach that featured the pattern of the American flag.

Of course other celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July in patriotic getups, but nothing can come close to the overtly sexual pics that Kim shared. The nearest any star came was Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel sharing a photo in a star-spangled bikini, showing off that at 47-years-old the Skinnygirl founder still has a body of a woman decades younger.